Gun Violence Exposure Tied to Suicidal Ideation, Behavior in Black Adults

MONDAY, Feb. 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Gun violence exposures (GVEs) are significantly associated with suicidal behaviors in Black adults within the United States, according to a study published online Feb. 6 in JAMA Network Open.

Daniel C. Semenza, Ph.D., from Rutgers University in Camden, New Jersey, and colleagues evaluated whether GVEs are associated with suicidal ideation and behaviors among Black adults. The analysis included survey data from 3,015 individuals.

The researchers found that most respondents were exposed to at least one type of gun violence (56 percent), while 12 percent were exposed to at least three types of gun violence. Reporting lifetime suicidal ideation was associated with being threatened with a gun (odds ratio [OR], 1.44) or knowing someone who has been shot (OR, 1.44). There was an association between being shot and reporting ever planning a suicide (OR, 3.73). Lifetime suicide attempts were associated with being threatened (OR, 2.41) or knowing someone who has been shot (OR, 2.86). There was an association between cumulative GVE with reporting lifetime suicidal ideation, suicide attempt preparation, and attempting suicide.

"Reducing GVE may be necessary to address rising rates of suicide among Black individuals in the United States," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text