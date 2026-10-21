HbA1c, Weight Increases Seen After Antipsychotic Initiation

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Antipsychotic treatment initiation is associated with rapid increases in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) and weight, according to a study published in the November issue of The Lancet Psychiatry.Juan Carlos Bazo-Alvarez, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues conducted an individual-level interrupted time-series analysis in England using electronic health records to examine HbA1c and weight trajectories before and after initiation of antipsychotic treatment. Data were included for 96,849 eligible participants (aged 18 to 59 years) with severe mental illness who had at least a second oral second-generation antipsychotic prescription issued within 90 days from their first antipsychotic prescription.The researchers found that HbA1c increased at a rate of 0.01 mmol/mol per week in the pretreatment period, and weight increased at 0.02 kg per week. HbA1c increased at a rate of 0.12 mmol/mol per week and weight at 0.21 kg per week in the zero to 90 days following antipsychotic treatment initiation. The rate of increase in HbA1c returned to pretreatment levels from day 91 to two years, while weight increased 0.03 kg per week. Olanzapine was associated with the largest increases (HbA1c, 0.18 mmol/mol per week; weight, 0.28 kg per week); increases were generally higher for women (HbA1c, 0.14 mmol/mol per week; weight, 0.22 kg per week)."By checking blood sugar and weight early, doctors may be able to spot problems sooner and offer support, advice, or treatment to help prevent more serious health issues later on. Our findings may also help clinicians to pay particular attention to certain groups who may be more at risk," Bazo-Alvarez said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter