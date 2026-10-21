Mental Health

HbA1c, Weight Increases Seen After Antipsychotic Initiation

Rate of increase in HbA1c and weight returned to pretreatment levels from day 91 to two years
HbA1c, Weight Increases Seen After Antipsychotic Initiation
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Mental Illness
Weight Gain
Zyprexa
Antipsychotics
Blood Sugar
logo
www.healthday.com