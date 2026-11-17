TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Escitalopram, agomelatine, and duloxetine show greater long-term efficacy than other antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in head-to-head comparisons, according to a review published online Nov. 10 in The Lancet Psychiatry.Paul C.F. van Haaren, M.D., from the Radboud University Medical Centre in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to compare antidepressants on their ability to achieve sustained response and on acceptability in people with MDD. The analysis included 115 identified studies (30,428 participants).The researchers found in head-to-head continuation and continuation-extension design studies (35 studies; 9,888 participants), sustained response differed across antidepressants. Higher sustained response was seen for escitalopram (odds ratio, 1.62), duloxetine (odds ratio, 1.57), and agomelatine (odds ratio, 1.40) compared with fluoxetine. In pairwise comparisons, bupropion and reboxetine showed lower sustained response rates against four other antidepressants. Compared with fluoxetine, escitalopram (odds ratio, 0.60) and duloxetine (odds ratio, 0.64) showed lower all-cause discontinuation. Reboxetine and milnacipran showed higher all-cause discontinuation against six and four other antidepressants, respectively, in a league table of pairwise comparisons. These results persisted in sensitivity analyses. The reliability of these findings may be limited based on the certainty of evidence of the network meta-analysis results and the risk for bias in the included studies, with 54 percent having a high risk for bias."Our study can help inform the decisions that prescribers and patients make together," coauthor Eric Ruhé, also from the Radboud University Medical Centre, said in a statement. "As a prescriber, you consider the balance between a medication’s benefits and side effects. That balance differs from person to person. Therefore, the choice of medication may vary for each individual patient."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter