Mental Health

Initial Rx Length Tied to Long-Term Use of Z-Drugs

Likelihood of filling additional prescriptions increased with prescription supply length up to seven years after index fill
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Sleep Disorder
Prescription Drugs
Insomnia
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