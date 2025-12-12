Mental Health

Integrating Methadone Treatment Into Primary Care Increases Guideline-Concordant Care

Improvement seen in adherence to guideline-concordant health care without compromising methadone retention
doctor woman patient
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Drug Abuse Treatment
Opioid Use Disorder
Primary Care

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com