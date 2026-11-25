WEDNESDAY, Nov. 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- People with irregular sleep-wake schedules may experience more severe symptoms of mental health disorders and loneliness, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Scientific Reports.Severine Soltani, Ph.D., from the University of California, San Diego, and colleagues examined whether the Sleep Regularity Index (SRI) derived from wearable device data correlated with self-reported depression, anxiety, and loneliness symptoms. The analysis included data from 22,894 participants in the TemPredict Study.The researchers found that lower SRI was associated with greater depression, anxiety, and loneliness severity in a graded pattern. For analyses of all available days with sufficient data, the mean SRI was lower among participants with severe depression (74.93 versus 83.74), severe anxiety (78.94 versus 83.67), and elevated loneliness (81.79 versus 83.75) compared with those within normal limits. When comparing SRI in participants with mild, moderate, and severe mental health symptoms to those within normal limits, standardized effect sizes were −0.18 to −1.32 (depression), −0.13 to −0.69 (anxiety), and −0.27 (loneliness). For each 5-point SRI decrease, logistic models showed greater odds of greater symptom severity. Similar results were found when analyzing data for a typical seven-day week."Regular sleep and wake time help keep circadian rhythms aligned," senior author Ashley Mason, Ph.D., from the University of California, San Francisco, said in a statement. "Irregular sleep-wake timing may weaken circadian alignment, which is associated with depression and other mental health disorders."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter