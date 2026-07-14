Mental Health

Ketogenic Diet Beneficial in Schizophrenia, Bipolar-1 Disorders

Clinical symptoms, cognitive performance improved after four months on ketogenic diet
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Journal
Bipolar Affective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Metabolic Syndrome
Cognition
Food and Nutrition
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