Ketogenic Diet Beneficial in Schizophrenia, Bipolar-1 Disorders

TUESDAY, July 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Administration of a ketogenic diet (KETO) is feasible for patients with schizophrenia and bipolar-1 disorders and is associated with improved metabolic health, cognitive performance, and clinical symptoms, according to a study published in the July issue of Schizophrenia Bulletin.Samantha V. Abram, Ph.D., from the San Francisco VA Medical Center, and colleagues reported the first randomized controlled trial to examine the effect of ketogenic diets on metabolism, psychiatric symptoms, and cognition in people with schizophrenia-spectrum and bipolar-1 disorders. Participants were randomly assigned to one month of KETO or diet-as-usual (DAU; 28 and 30 individuals, respectively). A KETO extension was offered to both groups partway through the trial, resulting in a subgroup of 25 patients who completed the diet for four months. Changes in metabolic health, clinical symptoms, and condition were assessed after one month (KETO versus DAU) and after four months (KETO versus baseline).The researchers found that the daily ketone levels of KETO participants surpassed the standard ketosis threshold. KETO participants showed reductions in weight, hemoglobin A1c, and insulin resistance relative to DAU. After four months on KETO, clinical symptoms (positive, negative, depressive) and cognitive performance improved. In KETO participants, increased blood ketone levels correlated with improvements in prediabetic markers and depressive symptoms. There was no relationship observed for reduced weight seen following KETO and metabolic and symptom improvements."The improvement we saw in cognitive and psychological symptoms is particularly important in people with psychotic disorders, because current medications that address their psychosis don't address their overall mental well-being, including cognitive or depressive symptoms, which can be debilitating," lead author Judith M. Ford, Ph.D., also from the San Francisco VA Medical Center, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter