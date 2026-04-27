Mental Health

Launch of 988 Lifeline Tied to Drop in Suicides in Teens, Young Adults

Reductions in observed-to-expected suicide mortality significantly greater in the 10 states with highest uptake
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Emergencies
Suicide
Public Health
Young Adult

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