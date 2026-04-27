Launch of 988 Lifeline Tied to Drop in Suicides in Teens, Young Adults

MONDAY, April 27, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Launch of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline was associated with significant reductions in expected suicide mortality among individuals aged 15 to 34 years, according to a research letter published online April 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Vishal R. Patel, M.D., M.P.H., from Harvard Medical School in Boston, and colleagues analyzed quarterly suicide mortality among individuals aged 15 to 34 years using the National Vital Statistics System for 1999 to 2024 to examine whether population-level suicide mortality changed after launch of the 988 Lifeline in July 2022.The researchers found that among individuals aged 15 to 34 years, from July 2022 through December 2024, nationwide observed suicide mortality was lower than expected based on pre-988 Lifeline trends. During this period, there were 35,529 suicides compared with 39,901 expected suicides, corresponding to an 11 percent reduction. After the launch, the 10 states with the largest increases in answered 988 calls had a 146.2 percent increase in monthly calls, while the 10 states with the smallest increases had a 23.6 percent increase. Among those aged 15 to 34 years, reductions in observed-to-expected suicide mortality were significantly greater in the 10 states with the highest uptake versus the 10 states with the lowest uptake (−18.2 versus −10.6 percent)."Sustained access to suicide and crisis services is contingent on continued investment, and existing funding is estimated to be insufficient to meet service demand in nearly half of all states," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the publishing industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter