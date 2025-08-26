Less Than Half of Teens With Major Depression Receive Treatment

TUESDAY, Aug. 26, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Few teens with depression receive treatment, with disparities seen based on residence, gender, and race, according to a study published online Aug. 20 in PLOS Mental Health.Su Chen Tan, from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, and colleagues used data from adolescents (aged 12 to 17 years) with major depressive episodes (MDE) participating in the 2022 U.S. National Survey on Drug Use and Health to assess mental health service utilization by rurality, race/ethnicity, gender, age, health insurance coverage, and poverty level.The researchers found that 19.2 percent of adolescents experienced MDE, but only 47.5 percent received treatment within the past year. There were significantly lower odds of receiving specialist treatment for adolescents in rural areas versus their urban counterparts (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 0.64). Further, odds of receiving telehealth services were significantly lower for rural adolescents (aOR, 0.64) but were significantly higher for adolescents with insurance (public insurance: aOR, 2.99; private insurance: aOR, 3.82). Compared with younger adolescents, older adolescents had lower odds of utilizing school-based services (aOR, 0.52). Female adolescents had greater odds of utilizing any mental health treatment than male adolescents (aOR, 1.59), while Black adolescents had significantly lower odds of utilizing any mental health treatment versus non-Hispanic White adolescents (aOR, 0.36)."Our findings continue to illustrate the persisting inequity in mental health treatment among adolescents from marginalized groups amidst the COVID-19 pandemic," the authors write. "Tailored strategies to address these inequities are needed."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter