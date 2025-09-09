Loneliness, Hopelessness, Worthlessness Tied to Suicidal Feelings in Adults With Autism

TUESDAY, Sept. 9, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Loneliness, hopelessness, and feelings of worthlessness and failure are key factors driving suicidal feelings in adults with autism, according to a study published online Sept. 4 in Autism in Adulthood.Rachel L. Moseley, from Bournemouth University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted an online survey of 1,369 participants with autism to understand factors contributing to suicidal thoughts.The researchers found that of the 19 factors examined, loneliness, feelings of worthlessness/failure, hopelessness, and mental illness were the highest-rated contributing factors to suicidal thoughts and feelings, particularly by women and sex/gender minorities with autism. Notable differences in ratings were seen also by age. A qualitative analysis revealed the complexity of suicidality, with autistic status influencing both the nature of the stressors (e.g., societal stigma) and cognitive-emotional states (e.g., feeling disconnected through feeling different to others) identified. Participants with experience of suicide plans or attempts had greater perceived importance of bullying, difficulties accessing support, and past trauma."Our study shows that suicide in autistic people is a public health crisis rooted in cracks in the system -- gaps and inequalities in access to education, employment, health and social care -- through which autistic people are at risk of falling, and which contribute to suicide and excess mortality," Moseley said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter