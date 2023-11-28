Lower Number of Positive Childhood Experiences Tied to Eating Behaviors in College Students

TUESDAY, Nov. 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A lower number of positive childhood experiences (PCEs) is associated with a higher prevalence of binge-eating disorder characteristics and lower scores for intuitive eating among college students, according to a study published in the December issue of Appetite.

Cynthia Yoon, from the University of Houston, and colleagues examined to what extent PCEs are associated with binge-eating disorder characteristics and intuitive eating. The analysis included 828 college students surveyed in 2022 (54.5 percent female; mean age, 20.9 years).

The researchers found that PCEs were cumulatively associated with binge-eating disorder characteristics and intuitive eating. Compared with those in the high PCEs category (9 to 10 PCEs), college students in the low PCEs category (0 to 4 PCEs) had 1.37 to 1.92 times the prevalence of binge-eating disorder characteristics and had a 3.89-point lower intuitive eating score. Intrapersonal PCE (i.e., feeling comfortable with oneself during childhood) was associated with both a lower prevalence of binge-eating disorder characteristics (adjusted prevalence ratio, 0.56 to 0.76) and a higher score of intuitive eating (adjusted β = 1.87) when adjusting for sociodemographic factors.

"Achieving a comprehensive understanding of these intricate relationships holds the potential to shed light on the precise mechanisms through which childhood experiences shape eating behaviors," coauthor Craig Johnston, also from the University of Houston, said in a statement.

