Mental Health

Magnetic Seizure Therapy Noninferior to RUL-UB ECT for Major Depression

Noninferiority seen for achieving remission of depression and with a more favorable cognitive safety profile
military therapy psychologist depression trauma PTSD
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Depression
Memory Problems
Therapy & Procedures
Seizures
Cognitive Function
ECT

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