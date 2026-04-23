Magnetic Seizure Therapy Noninferior to RUL-UB ECT for Major Depression

THURSDAY, April 23, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with major depressive disorder, magnetic seizure therapy (MST) is noninferior to right unilateral ultra-brief pulse-width (RUL-UB) electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) for achieving remission of depression and has a more favorable cognitive safety profile, according to a study published online April 16 in The Lancet Psychiatry.Daniel M. Blumberger, M.D., from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, and colleagues conducted a multisite, randomized, noninferiority trial at three academic centers involving participants aged 18 years and older with major depressive disorder. Participants received treatment until they achieved remission, until they dropped out, or reached up to 21 treatments. Coprimary outcomes were remission of depression on the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression-24 item and worsening of autobiographical memory on the Autobiographical Memory Test.A total of 292 participants were enrolled between June 26, 2018, and March 1, 2024; 239 were randomly assigned and three withdrew before treatment. Enrollment concluded before the intended sample size was reached. The researchers found that remission rates were 27.8 and 22.5 percent for RUL-UB ECT and MST, respectively, establishing the non-inferiority of MST (Z-test P = 0.048). Compared with MST participants, more RUL-UB ECT participants had worsening autobiographical memory (17.3 versus 2.7 percent). Overall, 12 and three participants in the RUL-UB ECT and MST groups, respectively, withdrew from treatment due to nonserious adverse events."Our findings show that MST can deliver similar benefits with much less impact on memory, which could make this kind of treatment a more viable option for many people who need it," Blumberger said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter