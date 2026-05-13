Mental Health

Medications Initiated in 30 Percent of Hospitalizations for Alcohol Use Disorder Among Veterans

MAUD initiation was more likely for hospitalizations with a specialty addiction consultation and those receiving psychiatry versus medicine service
Medications Initiated in 30 Percent of Hospitalizations for Alcohol Use Disorder Among Veterans
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Alcohol Abuse
Addiction
Veterans
Hospitalization
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