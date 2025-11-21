Mental Health

Metformin Beneficial for Managing Weight in Youth With Bipolar Spectrum Disorder

Benefits of metformin outweigh risks among young people with overweight or obesity and treated with second-gen antipsychotics
metformin prescription bottle
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Overweight
Childhood Obesity
Bipolar Disorder
metformin
Body Mass Index

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com