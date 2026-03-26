Mental Health

Methylphenidate Not Linked to Risk for Nonaffective Psychosis in ADHD

Potentially protective effects of treatment seen in children diagnosed with ADHD in secondary analyses
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
ADHD
Ritalin
Psychosis
Children

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