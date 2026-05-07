Mental Health

Most First-Time Psych Hospitalizations Followed by Readmission or Long-Term Treatment

Those with baseline diagnoses of schizophrenia and schizotypy more likely to receive same diagnosis during follow-up
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Journal
Depression
Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Substance Use Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Hospitalization
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