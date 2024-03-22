Multicomponent Intervention Aids Quality of Life With Overactive Bladder

FRIDAY, March 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- A multicomponent intervention improves health-related quality of life (HRQOL) for women with moderate-to-severe overactive bladder, according to a study published online March 13 in JAMA Network Open.

Satoshi Funada, M.D., Ph.D., from the Kyoto University Graduate School of Medicine in Japan, and colleagues examined the efficacy of a multicomponent intervention with cognitive components in improving HRQOL for women with moderate-to-severe overactive bladder. The analysis included 79 women (aged 20 to 80 years) randomly assigned to four 30-minute weekly sessions of a multicomponent intervention or waiting list.

The researchers found that the change in HRQOL total score from baseline to week 13 was 23.9 points in the intervention group versus 11.3 points in the waiting-list group. The intervention was also superior for the outcomes of frequency of micturition and urgency. However, there was no difference observed between the groups for overactive bladder symptom score.

"A cognitive approach may prove essential in modifying both symptom perception and behavioral responses," the authors write. "It is important to note that improvements in HRQOL do not always correspond to changes in the total overactive bladder symptom score."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

