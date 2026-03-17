Mental Health

Multimodal AI Model Can Predict Intimate Partner Violence

Holistic AI in Medicine multimodal model achieved highest accuracy and could predict 80.6 percent of cases in advance
domestic violence
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Domestic Violence
Artificial Intelligence
Risk Factors
Deep Learning Model

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