Mental Health

Naloxone Has Limitations for Reversing ODs From Fentanyl, Sufentanil

Narcan restored minute ventilation within two to four minutes but showed delayed reversal of end-tidal carbon dioxide concentration
narcan naloxone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Opioids
Fentanyl
Overdose
naloxone

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