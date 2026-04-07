Mental Health

Nicotine E-Cigarettes Most Effective in Helping Smokers Quit

Findings based on analysis of reviews versus other methods, including nicotine replacement and non-nicotine e-cigarettes
smoking cigarette vape
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Smoking Cessation
Addiction
Nicotine
Electronic Cigarettes

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