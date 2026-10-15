Obesity Linked to Lower Risk for Mortality in Dementia

THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Individuals with overweight or obesity when diagnosed with dementia have lower mortality compared with those who are normal weight, according to a study published online Sept. 30 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.Virginia W. Chang, M.D., Ph.D., from NYU School of Global Public Health in New York City, and colleagues examined the association between weight status at incident dementia and mortality in a large U.S. population-based sample. Potential sources of bias affecting this association were also examined.The researchers found that class I obesity at incident dementia was associated with a significantly lower risk for mortality compared with normal weight (hazard ratio, 0.73). Lower mortality was also seen in association with overweight and class II/III obesity. The potential sources of bias that were assessed did not support these mechanisms as major contributors to the associations that were observed."This doesn't mean that patients with dementia should attempt to become overweight or obese, as our study was not designed to test that question. But our findings do suggest that weight status may serve as a useful prognostic signal for survival at the time of dementia diagnosis. They also support the notion that nutrition is a key factor in the health and survival of people with dementia," Chang said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter