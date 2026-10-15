Mental Health

Obesity Linked to Lower Risk for Mortality in Dementia

Class I obesity at incident dementia linked to 27 percent lower risk for mortality compared with normal weight
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Obesity
Mortality
Dementia
Overweight
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