FRIDAY, Nov. 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adults with cannabis use disorder (CUD) have increased odds of suicidal ideation, with the strength of the association remaining stable from 2014 to 2023, according to a study published in the November issue of the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs.Tosin Philip Oyetunji, M.P.H., from the University of California in Merced, and colleagues used data from the 2014 to 2023 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health for 415,861 adults to assess the change in temporal association between past-year suicidal ideation and CUD.The researchers found that compared with those without, adults with CUD had significantly higher odds of past-year suicidal ideation (odds ratio, 1.57) across years. There was no evidence that the association changed over time overall in joint Wald tests, nor within sex- or age-defined strata. Some variation was suggested among Hispanic respondents in the joint interaction test, but after Bonferroni correction, no individual year-specific interaction terms remained significant."What surprised me most was not that cannabis use disorder was associated with suicidal thoughts, but that this association did not appear to strengthen over time," Oyetunji said in a statement. "As cannabis becomes more accessible and socially accepted, we should ensure that the people struggling with its use are not overlooked."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter