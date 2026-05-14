Mental Health

One-Year Mortality 8.6 Percent After ED Visit for Opioid Overdose

21.2 percent of individuals had at least one repeat opioid overdose during the one-year follow-up
emergency ER trauma
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Journal
Mortality
Opioids
Overdose
Opioid Use Disorder
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