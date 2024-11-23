Opioid Use Treatment at Intervention Clinics Continues to Rise for Third Year

FRIDAY, Nov. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Opioid use disorder (OUD) treatment continued to increase in intervention clinics in the third year of implementation of the Massachusetts office-based addiction treatment (OBAT) model of nurse care management for OUD, according to a study published online Nov. 22 in JAMA Network Open.

Gwen T. Lapham, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, and colleagues compared OUD medication treatment in intervention and usual care clinics over three years of implementation of the OBAT model of nurse care management for OUD in a preplanned secondary analysis of a cluster randomized implementation trial conducted in six health systems in five states. Eligible patients were aged 16 to 90 years visiting intervention or usual care clinics from three years before randomization to two years after.

Preintervention, 290,071 primary care patients were seen: 130,618 in intervention clinics and 159,453 in usual care clinics. The researchers found that intervention clinics provided 19.7 more patient-years of OUD treatment than usual care clinics per 10,000 primary care patients over three years postrandomization.

"Results suggest integration of a new model of OUD treatment into primary care takes time to overcome barriers and that implementation of the Massachusetts OBAT model leads to ongoing increases in OUD treatment among primary care patients in the third year of implementation," the authors write.

Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

