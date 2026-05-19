Parental Support Package Reduces Burnout in Physicians in Training

TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A parental support package can significantly mitigate postpartum burnout among childbearing physicians in training, according to a study published online May 13 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.Atziri Rubio-Chavez, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues assessed the efficacy of a parental support package targeting perinatal stressors among childbearing physicians in training from early pregnancy through 24 weeks postpartum. The analysis included 143 participants randomly assigned to the intervention or usual care.The researchers found that during the study period, mean burnout scores increased from 2.96 to 3.03 in the parental support package group and from 3.13 to 3.79 in the usual support group (adjusted between-group difference in change, −0.58). Interpersonal disengagement drove these differences (adjusted between-group difference in change, −0.70). The groups were similar with respect to emotional exhaustion scores."This is the first evidence that pragmatic support for physician trainees after the birth of a child can help reduce burnout and have a strong return on investment," coauthor Erika Rangel, M.D., also from Mass General, said in a statement. "With physician burnout estimated to cost $7,600 per employed physician, a $2,300 intervention represents a significant financial benefit."One author disclosed being coinventor of and having a patent for the Well-Being Index instruments and the Mayo Leadership Index.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)Editorial (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter