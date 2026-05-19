Mental Health

Parents' Antidepressant Use Not Linked to Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Offspring

Higher risk from maternal use before pregnancy or paternal use during pregnancy suggests association due to parent mental health, genetics rather than medication
pregnant pregnancy pills medications
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Child Development
Neurology
Antidepressants
Autism
ADHD
Drug Use During Pregnancy
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