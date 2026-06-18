Mental Health

People Using Illicit Fentanyl Consume Daily Doses Equal to 8,887.55 MMEs

Mean daily consumption of fentanyl was 1.07 g; illicit products had mean fentanyl purity of 12.47 percent
People Using Illicit Fentanyl Consume Daily Doses Equal to 8,887.55 MMEs
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Illicit Drugs
Fentanyl
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