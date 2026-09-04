Mental Health

People Using Illicitly Sourced Fentanyl Face Worse Outcomes Than Medically Sourced Users

Illicit fentanyl exposure accounts for 70 percent of all use
fentanyl
Darwin Brandis -- Adobe Stock
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Drug Abuse
Effects of Drug Abuse
Pain
Mental Health
Anesthesia
Opioids
Fentanyl
Opioid Use Disorder
Pharmacy
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