People With Insomnia More Likely to Report Negative Effects With Use of Sleep Apps

FRIDAY, March 20, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Although some users find sleep apps helpful, people with insomnia may experience more negative effects when using the apps, according to a study published online March 19 in Frontiers in Psychology.Håkon Lundekvam Berge, from the University of Bergen in Norway, and colleagues administered an online questionnaire to 1,002 adults living in Norway on the use and perceived effects of sleep apps (response rate, 19.8 percent) in terms of demographics, including age, sex, and educational level in addition to insomnia symptoms assessed with the Bergen Insomnia Scale. In addition, 10 items were included focusing on perceived positive and negative effects of sleep app use.The researchers found that 46.0 percent of the participants reported current or previous use of sleep apps. Women and younger individuals (younger than 50 years) had more prevalent use, but no association was seen with education level or insomnia status. The mean composite score for positive and negative effects was 14.57 ± 4.14 and 10.75 ± 3.85, respectively. Neither composite score was associated with sex, while there was variation in both scores with age; the youngest respondents scored highest on both scales. Participants with lower education and those with insomnia had higher mean composite scores on negative effects."Persons displaying insomnia symptoms may be more vulnerable to negative feedback, which can potentially worsen sleep-related anxiety or stress," Lundekvam Berge said in a statement. "Awareness of these tendencies is essential before using such apps."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter