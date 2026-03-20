Mental Health

People With Insomnia More Likely to Report Negative Effects With Use of Sleep Apps

Higher mean composite scores on negative effects seen for those with lower education and those with insomnia
sleep
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Sex
Insomnia
Sleep
Smartphone
Age

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