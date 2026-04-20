Mental Health

Polysubstance, Opioid-Related Overdose Deaths Rose From 2004 to 2022

Disproportionate increases seen across Black and Hispanic individuals, particularly in opioid-stimulant and opioid-only profiles
opioids
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Race
Emergencies
Disparities
Mortality
Overdose
Opioid Use Disorder
Substance Use Disorder
Stimulants
Ethnicity
Benzodiazepine Drugs
Gender

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