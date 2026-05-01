Mental Health

Positive Affect Treatment Outperforms Negative Affect Treatment in Depression, Anxiety

PAT produced greater improvements in clinical status than negative affect treatment in randomized trial of 98 adults
psychiatrist patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Anxiety
Depression
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