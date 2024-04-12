Probiotic, Vitamin D Supplementation Tied to Benefits With Schizophrenia

FRIDAY, April 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Supplementation with probiotics and vitamin D may have beneficial effects on cognitive function in patients with schizophrenia, according to a study published online April 10 in Neuropsychopharmacology Reports.

Aida Mohammadi, from University of Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Sciences in Iran, and colleagues evaluated the effects of probiotic/vitamin D (400 IU) supplementation on cognitive function and disease severity in 69 patients (aged 18 to 65 years) with schizophrenia.

The researchers found that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) score increased by 1.96 units in the probiotic-containing supplement group versus the group receiving placebo. Further, the percentage of individuals with a MoCA score ≥26 rose significantly in the intervention group. There were significant decreases in total cholesterol, fasting blood sugar, and C-reactive protein in the supplement group versus placebo group. There was a trend toward reduction in Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale scores with the probiotic supplement, but the difference between the study groups was not statistically significant.

"Targeting the microbiota-gut-brain axis with co-administration of probiotics and vitamin D might provide a novel approach to promote mental health," the authors write.

