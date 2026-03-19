Mental Health

Problematic Smartphone Use Tied to Eating Disorder Symptoms in Teens

Associations seen with food addiction, body dissatisfaction, uncontrolled eating, and emotional overeating
student using smartphone in classroom
Kiernan/Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Addiction
Eating Disorders
Binge-eating Disorder
Smartphone

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