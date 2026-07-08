Proportion of ED Visits for Suspected Suicide Down From 2021 to 2025

WEDNESDAY, July 8, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- From 2021 to 2025, the overall proportion of emergency department (ED) visits for suspected suicide attempts among all ED visits for any reason decreased, with the largest declines seen among adolescents and females, according to research published in the June 25 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Bhavna Singichetti, Ph.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined National Syndromic Surveillance Program data overall and by sex and age groups to identify changes in ED visits for suspected suicide attempts.The researchers found that compared with other age groups, adolescents aged 12 to 17 years had the highest numbers of ED visits for suspected suicide attempts and the highest proportions of those visits among all ED visits for any reason during 2021 to 2025, as did females versus males. The overall visit proportions decreased 7.0 percent in 2025 compared with 2021, with the largest declines occurring among adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and females (20.8 and 10.7 percent, respectively). Among adults in age groups 26 years and older, the visit proportions increased (range, 1.4 to 15.2 percent)."After reports of increases in U.S. ED visit numbers and visit proportions for suspected suicide attempts during 2020 and 2021, this analysis of current data found an overall decrease in the proportion of suspected suicide attempt-related ED visits during 2021 to 2025," the authors write. "Although these declines are encouraging, adolescents, particularly girls, continue to be disproportionately represented among ED visits for suspected suicide attempts."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter