Mental Health

Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy Aids Symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder

Study shows sustained remission five years posttreatment
psilocybin mushroom
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Depression
Alternative Treatments
Psilocybin

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com