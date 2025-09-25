Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy Aids Symptoms of Major Depressive Disorder

THURSDAY, Sept. 25, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Psilocybin-assisted therapy (PAT) shows long-term safety and efficacy for treating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD), according to a study published online Sept. 4 in the Journal of Psychedelic Studies.Alan K. Davis, from The Ohio State University in Columbus, and colleagues assessed the long-term safety and efficacy of PAT for MDD. The analysis included 18 participants completing long-term follow-up from a previous randomized controlled trial.The researchers found significant and sustained reductions in depression, with 67 percent in remission for at least five years posttreatment. There were also improvements in anxiety and functional impairment. Qualitative analysis of interviews revealed lasting positive changes in mindset, emotional health, and relationships. Participants also reported improved empathy, self-acceptance, and improved interpersonal relationships. There were no severe adverse events reported.“Five years later, most people continued to view this treatment as safe, meaningful, important, and something that catalyzed an ongoing betterment of their life,” Davis said in a statement. "It's important for us to understand the details of what comes after treatment. I think this is a sign that regardless of what the outcomes are, their lives were improved because they participated in something like this."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter