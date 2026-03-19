Mental Health

Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy No More Effective Than Antidepressants

Blinding made a difference for traditional antidepressants, but not for psychedelic-assisted therapy
psychiatrist
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Depression
Antidepressants
Psilocybin
Ketamine

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com