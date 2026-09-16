Mental Health

Psychiatrists Only Agree 55 Percent of the Time on Diagnoses

Authors say findings indicate a need for better definition of diagnostic categories
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Mental Health
Doctors
Mental Illness
Schizophrenia
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorders
Diagnosis
Bipolar Disorder
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