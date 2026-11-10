Mental Health

Rates of Drug Use-Associated Infective Endocarditis Declined From 2020 to 2022

While decline was driven by decrease in opioid-related cases, stimulant-related cases are increasing
hospital ICU
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Drugs
Drug Abuse
Drug Abuse Treatment
Opioids
Stimulants