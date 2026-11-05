Mental Health

Recommendations Provided for Managing Shift Work Disorder

Armodafinil or modafinil 30 to 60 minutes prior to night shift suggested for adults with SWD with work schedule-linked excessive sleepiness
shift work
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Occupational Health
Sleep
Guideline
Night