Mental Health

Reducing Ultraprocessed Food May Alleviate Symptoms of Depression

Significant reduction in ultraprocessed food consumption seen with intervention, which was found to be acceptable
Fast food on old wooden background. Concept of junk eating
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Anxiety
Depression
Ultraprocessed Foods
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