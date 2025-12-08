Mental Health

Risk for Mania, Bipolar Disease Increased After Hospital-Based Care for Hallucinogens

Risk for incident mania increased sixfold for those requiring acute care for hallucinogens
hospital
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Emergencies
Bipolar Affective Disorder
Hospitalization
Hallucinogens

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com