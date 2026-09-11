Mental Health

Screening + Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program Aids Nurses' Mental Health

Benefits include reduced burnout, anxiety, depression, and suicidality
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Nursing
Mental Health
Cognitive Therapy
Screening
Telehealth
Burnout
Internet
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