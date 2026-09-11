Screening + Online Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Program Aids Nurses' Mental Health

FRIDAY, Sept. 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Integrating psychologically safe mental health screening with an online cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) -based intervention can improve burnout and mental health symptoms among nurses at risk for mental distress, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in Worldviews on Evidence-Based Nursing.Bernadette Mazurek Melnyk, Ph.D., R.N., from The Ohio State University College of Nursing in Columbus, and colleagues randomly assigned 501 nurses at risk for mental distress to either a psychologically safe, digital mental health screening and referral program alone or the same screening and referral program combined with the video-based online MINDBODYSTRONG (MBS) CBT-based skills-building program. Outcomes were compared through survey responses at three and six months.The researchers found that participants in the intervention group had greater reductions in anxiety and depression and significantly greater increases in healthy lifestyle beliefs and behaviors at three and six months postintervention compared with screening and referral only. When adjusting for baseline risk, the intervention group showed a trend toward a lower risk for suicidal ideation than the screening and referral group at three months (relative risk ratio [RRR], 0.717; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 0.320 to 1.606) and six months (RRR, 0.329; 95 percent CI, 0.101 to 1.072). At six months, the intervention group also had a significantly lower risk for burnout (RRR, 0.698; 95 percent CI, 0.528, 0.929; P = 0.012). Completing more MBS sessions was associated with less suicidal ideation at six months, while completing more MBS skills-building activities was associated with less burnout at both time points."We know from research that improving the mental health and well-being of our nurses not only relieves their burnout and distress, but also reduces medical errors, turnover, and health care costs," Melnyk said in a statement. "Now is the time for urgent action to be taken to offer evidence-based mental health screening and the MINDBODYSTRONG program to improve outcomes for both health systems and the largest health care workforce profession."Melnyk is the creator of the MBS program and has a company distributing it.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter