Self-Medication With Cannabis Linked to Anxiety, Depression, Paranoia

THURSDAY, Sept. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Initiating cannabis use for self-medication is associated with higher weekly use and increased anxiety, depression, and paranoia, according to a study published online Aug. 26 in BMJ Mental Health.Edoardo Spinazzola, M.D., from King's College London, and colleagues examined reasons for first using cannabis (RFUCs) and their associations with reasons for continuing cannabis use, weekly consumption, and symptoms of paranoia, anxiety, and depressive symptoms using data from the Cannabis&Me survey, including 2,573 current and 816 past cannabis users aged 18 years or older.The mean weekly consumption was 206 delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) units. The researchers found that weekly THC units were higher with initiation of cannabis for anxiety, for depression, or because family members were using it. Higher paranoia scores were seen in association with RFUC to relieve physical discomfort, anxiety, depression, and minor psychotic symptoms. Associations for anxiety and depression were similar. In contrast, lower paranoia and anxiety were seen for starting for fun or curiosity. Increased depression was seen in association with RFUC for boredom."This research suggests that using cannabis as a [means] to self-medicate physical or mental discomfort can have a negative impact on the levels of paranoia, anxiety, and depression," Spinazzola said in a statement. "Most of these subgroups had average scores of depression and anxiety which were above the threshold for referral to counselling."Two authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.