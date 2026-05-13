Mental Health

Semaglutide May Improve Motivation With Major Depressive Disorder

Patients show increased willingness to exert physical effort
Close up of female hand with a handful of pills
Close up of female hand with a handful of pillsAdobe Stock
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Journal
Depression
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Semaglutide
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