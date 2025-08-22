Mental Health

Sensitive Personalities Tied to More Mental Health Conditions

Positive correlations seen for depression, anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, among other conditions
mental health psychiatrist
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Mental Health
Environment
Mental Illness
Therapy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com