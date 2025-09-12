Sex Differences Seen in Characteristics, Course of Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

FRIDAY, Sept. 12, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Significant sex differences are seen in the characteristics and course of schizophrenia (SZ) and bipolar disorder (BD), according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Acta Psychiatrica Scandinavica.Maria Serra-Navarro, M.D., from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona in Spain, and colleagues examined potential interactions between sex and diagnosis across a range of variables to compare men and women with SZ and BD. The cross-sectional study included 1,516 individuals: 543 with BD, 517 with SZ, and 456 healthy controls (HCs).The researchers identified significant interactions in age, age at treatment illness duration, illicit drug use, and smoking. Across groups and sexes, there were differences in substance use, with the highest rates in men with SZ. Compared with the SZ group, the BD group showed better functioning and neurocognitive performance. Better performance was seen in verbal memory and psychomotor speed for women compared with men within the BD group. Compared with HCs, both women and men with serious mental illness showed higher rates of thyroid alterations."Our findings reveal a clear message: sex-sensitive treatment is essential for improving clinical outcomes, promoting healthy habits, and managing comorbidities," coauthor Anabel Martinez-Arán, Ph.D., also from the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, said in a statement.Two authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter