Mental Health

Sex Differences Seen in Characteristics, Course of Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder

Women with bipolar disorder had better performance in verbal memory, psychomotor speed than men with bipolar disorder
mental illness depression schizophrenia psychiatrist
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Sex
Schizophrenia
Cognition
Bipolar Disorder
Gender

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com