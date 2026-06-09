Mental Health

SLEEP: Staying Up Late Tied to Worse Mental Health

Association partially explained by higher general loneliness and higher nocturnal loneliness
computer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Mental Health
Anxiety
Sleep
Loneliness
logo
www.healthday.com