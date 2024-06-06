Smoking Cessation Aids Equally Effective in Those With Mental Health Conditions

THURSDAY, June 6, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Popular smoking cessation aids are equally effective in those with or without a history of mental health conditions, according to a study published online June 4 in PLOS Mental Health.

Sarah E. Jackson, Ph.D., from University College London, and colleagues examined whether the real-world effectiveness of popular smoking cessation aids differs between users with and without a history of mental health conditions. The analysis included 5,593 adults (2,524 with a history of at least one mental health condition) who had smoked regularly within the past year and had attempted to quit at least once in the past year.

The researchers found that participants with a history of mental health conditions were significantly more likely to report using vaping products (38.8 versus 30.7 percent without a mental health condition), prescription nicotine replacement therapy (4.8 versus 2.7 percent), and websites (4.0 versus 2.2 percent). When adjusting for covariates and use of other cessation aids, those who used vaping products (odds ratio [OR], 1.92), varenicline (OR, 1.88), or heated tobacco products (OR, 2.33) had significantly higher odds of quitting successfully compared with those who did not report using these aids.

"In conclusion, use of vaping products, varenicline, or heated tobacco products in a quit attempt was associated with significantly greater odds of successful cessation, after adjustment for use of other cessation aids and potential confounders," the authors write. "There was no evidence to suggest the effectiveness of any popular cessation aid differed according to the user’s history of mental health conditions."

Two authors disclosed ties to Pfizer and J&J, which manufacture smoking cessation medications.

