Mental Health

Social Determinants of Health Tied to Neurobiological Abnormalities in Schizophrenia

Exposure to SDOH linked to cortical thinning, reduction in regional brain volume, abnormal levels of neurochemicals
brain
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Neurology
Brain
Schizophrenia
Social Determinants of Health
logo
www.healthday.com