Social Determinants of Health Tied to Neurobiological Abnormalities in Schizophrenia

THURSDAY, June 25, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Social determinants of health (SDOH) are associated with neurobiological abnormalities in schizophrenia-spectrum psychotic conditions (SSPCs), according to a review published online June 17 in JAMA Psychiatry.Jessica P.Y. Hua, Ph.D., and Kaitlyn Dal Bon, both from the University of California San Francisco, conducted a systematic literature review to examine structural, functional, neurochemical, and plasticity brain changes associated with SDOHs in individuals with, or at risk for, SSPCs. A total of 114 articles met the full inclusion criteria.The studies recruited 10,921 participants across the schizophrenia spectrum. Based on strong evidence, the researchers found that greater exposure to adverse SDOHs may be associated with neurobiological abnormalities, including cortical thinning, reduction in regional brain volume, decreased structural connectivity and functional activation, and abnormal levels of neurochemicals."One way to understand this link is to imagine that everyone has a cup, and everyone has different amounts of water in that cup, and perhaps some cups are smaller than others," Dal Bon said in a statement. "Adding on these other factors, such as trauma or poverty, is like adding extra water to those cups. In the end, some people's cups will overflow quicker than others."Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required) .Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter