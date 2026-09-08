Mental Health

Social Media Warnings Could Discourage Use Among Teens, Young Adults

These warnings also increase awareness of the harms of social media
girl social media smart phone
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Teens
Behavior
Social Media
Young Adult
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